Wisconsin DOC honors veteran employees ahead of Veterans Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections honored its veteran employees, veterans alike and those lost in combat Wednesday at the Highground Veterans Memorial Park Wednesday morning.

The annual event brought many veterans together for the first in a year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said honoring those men and women is important.

“I think it’s extremely important to recognize the sacrifices our military members and the veterans have given to this country to support, maintain and ensure the freedoms that we all enjoy every day,” Carr expressed.

He said the veterans continue to serve in their roles with the DOC.

“In the Department of Corrections, our veteran members are exemplary officers that serve the public everyday and they continue that they started when they joined the military,” Carr said.

Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Services, Mary Kolar, was also at the event. She said she encourages all veterans to celebrate the holiday by taking advantage of the services they deserve.

“Call 1-800-WIS-VETS- or look at wisvets.com and either communicate, chat with, talk with a benefits person, their county veterans service officer,” Kolar said. “There are too many veterans in Wisconsin and throughout our nation that don’t take advantage of the benefits and services that they’ve earned.”

The ceremony also had a presentation of colors by the New Lisbon Correctional Institution Honor Guard and the reading of the names of some killed in action in Operation Desert Storm/Shield, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.