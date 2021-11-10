Advertisement

Waupaca man out on bond in child porn case found with more child porn, investigators say

Jonathan R. Olson
Jonathan R. Olson(Waupaca County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Waupaca man out on bond in a child pornography case was found in possession of hundred of files of child porn and drugs, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan R. Olson, 35, was taken into custody on Nov. 7. The Sheriff’s Office says he was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

On Nov. 8, a detective obtained a warrant to search Olson’s phones and found images and videos of child pornography. The Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary search resulted in the discovery of “hundreds of media files depicting child pornography.”

Olson is being held on $50,000 cash bond pending charges.

At the time of his arrest, Olson was out on bond for a 2019 case in which he’s charged with five felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He’s scheduled to stand trial for that case in June 2022.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is part of the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

