Second suspect arrested in Stevens Point armed robbery

Kasey Kenwood (L) and Kardell Days (R)
Kasey Kenwood (L) and Kardell Days (R)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Two 19-year-old men are in custody after they’re accused of robbing two people at gunpoint over the weekend.

Kardell Days was arrested in Stevens Point and Kasey Kenwood was arrested in Milwaukee.

Around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, Stevens Point Police Department received a report of an armed robbery that had occurred at an apartment in the 1200 block of NorthPoint Drive. Police said two victims were transported to the Police Department where they were interviewed. It was determined that two suspects had taken numerous electronic items and a vehicle belonging to one of the victims. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun during the incident.

Police began searching for a stolen vehicle. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on it. The suspect driving the vehicle fled from the attempted stop and fled into the city of Milwaukee, where the chase ended. Kenwood is in the Washington County Jail.

On Tuesday, the Stevens Point Police Department received information that Days was at a house on the 1600 block of College Avenue. Police said the suspect was seen leaving the residence in a vehicle.  Days was followed and arrested without incident.

Police are recommending both men be charged with armed robbery and false imprisonment, among other charges.

