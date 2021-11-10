Advertisement

Report: Packers fined $300,000 for COVID protocol violations, Rodgers and Lazard docked $14K

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY (WSAW) -The NFL’s investigation into COVID-19 protocol violations by the Packers is done, and according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the team will be fined $300,000 by the league. That number is in line with what other teams have been penalized for COVID related violations.

In addition, Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard will each be fined $14,650.

Rodgers has come under scrutiny in the last week after testing positive for COVID, a revelation that he is unvaccinated after saying he was “immunized” in August, and an explosive appearance by Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday. Rodgers was contrite in an appearance on the show Tuesday.

Lazard is also unvaccinated, and missed the Packers win over the Arizona Cardinals in week 8 as a close contact to Davante Adams, who tested positive.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passengers sits outside CWA on April 24, 2020. (WSAW photo)
United suspending service from CWA
Arthur Shaw, 48
Suspected meth dealer arrested in Wausau
1 arrested, 1 sought in Stevens Point armed robbery
It's the end of the road for people living at a Schofield mobile home park. A judge ruled back...
Eviction day comes for Schofield mobile home park, owner responds
RIGHT NOW: Crews called to scene of fire at Stevens Point home

Latest News

Hello, My Name is: Derek, Andrew and Brent Jeske 11/8/2021
Hello, My Name is: Derek, Andrew and Brent Jeske 11/8/2021
Derek (left), Andrew (middle) and Brent (right) Jeske have led the Colby Hornets to an...
Hello, My Name is: Derek, Andrew and Brent Jeske
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Corbin Burnes voted finalist for Cy Young Award, Craig Counsell finalist for Manager of the Year
UWSP Volleyball To Face Bethel in NCAA Tournament