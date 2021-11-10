REGI calls on hunters for donated deer hearts

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Raptor Education Group in Antigo is asking hunters to donate their leftover deer hearts this season.

Deer hearts are one of the best things for their recovering birds to eat due to the lack of fat within them. Usually the non-profit orders over one thousand pounds of heart every other week for their birds. They say the donations are a big help to get them fresh food, and save money.

With each donation, REGI examines and x-rays the hearts to make sure they don’t contain led from led bullets. Hearts contaminated with led are disposed of properly.

They ask that all deer hearts be frozen and dropped off at one of their many drop-off locations around Central Wisconsin. Hearts will be collected from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31.

Collections sites include:

Antigo

Ken’s Hwy 45 Meat Market, N2220 US HWY 45

REGI, N2160 W Rollwood Rd.

Eagle River

Prime Choice Meat Market 1144 Highway 45 South, Eagle River

Gillett

Northwoods Veterinary Clinic 9920 State Hwy 22 E

Land O’Lakes

The Tackle Box, 4267 Hwy B

Rhinelander

Ministry Rehab, 2003 Winnebago St.

Rome/Nekoosa

Pritzl’s 251 Hwy 13

Stevens Point

People’s Meat Market 6811 Burr Oak Rd.

Rusty’s Backwater Saloon 1715 W River Dr.

Renee’s Red Rooster 2339 County Road PS

Wausau

Zillman’s Meat Market 1910 6th St., Wausau, WI 54403

Wausau Wild Birds Unlimited 4121 Rib Mountain Dr., Wausau, WI 54401

