Pet Project: Meet Brooke Buns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Brooke Buns is a rabbit who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. She is a sweet, friendly bunny who likes to be held and cuddle. Her adoption fee is $100. and she will be spayed before adoption.

For more information about Brooke Buns visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet her.

