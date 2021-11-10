Pet Project: Meet Brooke Buns
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Brooke Buns is a rabbit who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. She is a sweet, friendly bunny who likes to be held and cuddle. Her adoption fee is $100. and she will be spayed before adoption.
For more information about Brooke Buns visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet her.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.