Packers activate Bakhtiari off PUP List

Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari during the Green Bay Packers' preseason NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari during the Green Bay Packers' preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug.14,2021 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY (WSAW) -The Packers have officially activated All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. Bakhtiari is now back on the 53-man roster and will likely make his 2021 debut on Sunday against the Seahawks after tearing his ACL in practice on New Year’s Eve last year.

Bakhtiari’s return moves the Packers one step closer to having their full starting offensive line on the field, with the remaining starter injured being rookie center Josh Myers, who had knee surgery last week but is expected to return at some point this season.

