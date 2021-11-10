New initiative launches to increase diversity in Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new community initiative to help Wausau become more inclusive made its debut on Tuesday. It’s a group that aims at growing the city while helping its businesses.

The group is called “Mosaic,” and it’s made up of Wausau business and community leaders. They said that while North Central Wisconsin is already a welcoming community, there’s plenty of room for improvement.

“Wausau is rich in history and known to be a community that people enjoy visiting and love living in,” Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin President and CEO Tim Parker said.

The idea for Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin began in early 2021. It formed to bring better education and resources for organizations looking to advance community diversity.

“Mosaic is a hub for people and organizations to be able to have conversations and talk about what it takes to make us even better,” Parker said.

Parker led discussion in Tuesday’s launch of Mosaic. He said the initiative is an effort to help bring more people to the area, ultimately filling many open and needed jobs for future growth.

“For Marathon County, the population has been flat for years, we don’t have enough high school graduates to even fill the open positions today even if they all stayed in the community and work,” Parker said.

Parker said the more diversity a community has, the better it will prosper, making North Central Wisconsin even more desirable and building local economy.

“Knowing that all of these people are coming together to make it a better place makes me feel really good about the future of Wausau,” Mosaic Volunteer Chair Kathy Drengler said.

Drengler said many businesses face limited growth without reaching out to new faces and communities. Mosaic plans to bring more equality and accessibility for families.

“Wausau is now at a point where they’re willing to take a step in the right direction and I think as long as that progress continues and I think mosaic can play a huge part in that,” Mosaic Panelist Amaya Boman said.

Mosaic gives people like Boman a platform to have a voice.

“It’s genuinely just providing that safe place and it’s willing to start that conversation and push forward and just educate,” Boman said.

Mosaic will have monthly opportunities for discussion, follow the link to for more information on their initiative.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.