Advertisement

Happy 246th birthday to the US Marine Corps

The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.
The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The day before Veterans Day also marks a special day for service members.

Nov. 10 honors the establishment of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.

Members provide protection at sea along with the Navy.

Marines proudly say once a Marine, always a Marine, so if you know one you can mark the day by thanking them for their service.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's the end of the road for people living at a Schofield mobile home park. A judge ruled back...
Eviction day comes for Schofield mobile home park, owner responds
Festival foods logo
Trig’s locations in Wausau, Weston and Stevens Point to transition to Festival Foods next month
Report: Packers fined $300,000 for COVID protocol violations, Rodgers and Lazard docked $14K
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, promoting the legislation’s benefits at a White...
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving
lane closed
Cleared: Crash closes US-10 eastbound near Amherst

Latest News

Shamira Williams, who was a security guard at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, describes the...
Astroworld Festival security guard said more help was needed
Veterans Are Twice As Likely To Develop ALS
Veterans Are Twice As Likely To Develop ALS
This cover image released by Viking shows " “His Name Is George Floyd; One Man's Life and the...
George Floyd biography to be published in May 2022
In this May 2, 2021, file photo, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at "Vax Live: The Concert...
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of US Capitol riot