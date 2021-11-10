Greenwood School District employee on paid leave

GREENWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - Greenwood School District Administrator Todd Felhofer has confirmed a staff member is on paid leave.

A letter sent to parents read:

Please be advised that an employee of the District has been placed on paid administrative leave while a complaint is being investigated. The District is taking this action to protect both the employee and the District’s students and staff. Placing the employee on paid administrative leave does not mean that the District has pre-judged the complaints – it simply reflects the fact that a complaint has been filed, the complaint justifies an investigation and everything needs to be placed on hold while the merits of the complaint are investigated. The fact that we are taking this action does not indicate the complaint has, or does not have, merit. Until the investigation has been completed, we will have no further comment. Thank you for your understanding.

The leave went into effect on Nov. 5. No other details have been released.

