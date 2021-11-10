Green Light Map supports vets

REDMOND, Ore. (WSAW) - Two men in Oregon are reaching out across the country to tell people about a campaign that serves to honor veterans not only on Veteran’s Day, but all year long.

Displaying a single green light on the outside of a house or business indicates to veterans that that building is a safe space, and that they are appreciated.

Greenlightmap.com engineer Brennan Morrow said he found out about the effort from one of his clients. It was when his own son was about to leave to go into the army.

“Well one of our friends’ business had us do Christmas lights years previous, and he asked Keegan to go up and put a green light at the peak of his Christmas lights display. And he said when you come home, I would like you to take that down . . . but until then there’s a green light there for you,” said greenlightmap.com engineer Brennan Morrow.

Morrow and his friend Michael Zeuthen decided to make the campaign visible on a nationwide scale. They started a website where people can post photos and locations of their green light displays, so veterans at home and soldiers overseas can see the appreciation of their countrymen and women.

“No, we can’t all say we know where someone is at, but we can say we support you, we’re here, and this green light means we care about you. And so when you see that green light over and over and over again, it begins to echo, especially for the veterans that know that green light means we’re here supporting you. We care,” Morrow said.

Click here to map your display.

Click here to find out how to get a free green light.

