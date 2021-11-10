Flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held Satuday in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots will be available Saturday at Greenheck Fieldhouse in Weston.

Pfizer vaccines will be available for 5 years and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for adults. The influenza vaccine is available to everyone age 3 years and older.

There is no cost to receive any of the vaccines.

The clinic is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greenheck Fieldhouse. It’s located at 6400 Alderson Street.

