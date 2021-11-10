FIRST ON 7: Building a foundation to support refugees in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time, a formal refugee resettlement agency has an office and a director in Wausau, and he is sharing the plans for the agency and more details about the expected refugees first with NewsChannel 7.

Tucked in the Jefferson Street building next to the Wausau Chamber of Commerce is a little office where Adam VanNoord is building the foundations of the Multicultural Community Center of Wausau. It is a branch of the Ethiopian Community Development Council, a non-profit and one of the nine resettlement agencies that partners with the U.S. Department of State to resettle refugees.

The hiring of a director has been a long-awaited milestone in the process for the Wausau community to begin accepting refugees. With a little more than two weeks on the job, in a bare-bones, one-room office that features door signage of a past tenant, VanNoord is asking the community for grace as he gets started.

“I know people are excited, which is a great thing. There’s a lot of energy surrounding this topic right now. A lot of people want to help, which is a wonderful thing, but it’s going to take a little bit of time to do this right,” he cautioned.

While the central Wisconsin area has resettled refugees, specifically Hmong refugees, in the past through church-sponsored resettlement, this is the first time a resettlement agency is setting roots in Wausau to accept refugees regularly.

The plan is to begin accepting families in December. Initially, ECDC had anticipated resettling a combination of Afghan refugees following America’s exit from the war there, as well as people from other countries who came through the traditional reception and placement program.

“At this point, our directives have shifted to focus exclusively on the Afghan Placement and Assistance Program or APA, which means that all 75 of the individuals we’re approved to receive in the next 11-, you know, 10 months will be coming from the safe havens and will be from Afghanistan.”

He said that was strategic on ECDC’s part because it will allow the new agency and Wausau community to focus their resources on a single population. That will also provide opportunities for refugees to lean on each other as they could likely have shared experiences, backgrounds, cultures, languages, and religions. He said Wausau does not have a lot of Afghan ties currently, though that could change as it accepts more generations of refugees. Before any of that can happen, there is a lot of groundwork to do.

“We want to make sure that our foundation is secure and that the program that we’re building is one that will get us through this next year successfully, but also to continue supporting refugees for years to come.”

This article will be updated on Wednesday with more details of VanNoord’s background, plans for MCCW, and details about job and volunteer opportunities.

