Advertisement

Easy, comfort meal from Wisconsin Beef Council

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Beef Council share two easy, slow-cook and comforting meals for the fall season.

1. Slow-Cooked Beef Pot Roast Soup with Roasted Vegetables

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Blade Chuck Roast, Boneless (about 3-1/2 pounds)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 cup Burgundy wine
  • 2 cups chopped onions (about 1 inch’)
  • 2 cups diced russet (baking) potatoes (about 1 inch)
  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no-salt added fire-roasted diced tomatoes
  • 1 cup diced green bell pepper (about 1 inch)
  • 1 cup diced carrot (about 1 inch)
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano leaves
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • 2-1/2 cups Roasted Beef Stock
  • 2 cups broccoli florets
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/4 cup all-puroose flour
  • 1/4 cup light dairy sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup thinly sliced cremini mushrooms
  • 1/2 cup canned french fried onions
  • 2 green onions

2. Slow-Cooked Red Wine Braised Beef Short Ribs with Herbed Polenta Toast

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3 pounds beef Chuck Short Ribs Boneless or Bone-In (about 4 x 2-inch pieces)
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 cup dry red wine
  • 2 cups diced onions
  • 1 cup diced celery
  • 1 cup diced carrot
  • 4 cups Roasted Beef Stock, divided
  • 15 fresh thyme sprigs
  • 7 fresh rosemary sprigs
  • 3/4 cup instant polenta
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh thyme leaves
  • 3 green onions, green part only, cut diagonally into 1/8-inch strips

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Festival foods logo
Trig’s locations in Wausau, Weston and Stevens Point to transition to Festival Foods next month
It's the end of the road for people living at a Schofield mobile home park. A judge ruled back...
Eviction day comes for Schofield mobile home park, owner responds
Report: Packers fined $300,000 for COVID protocol violations, Rodgers and Lazard docked $14K
Trailer catches fire near Amherst
Truck hauling ammunition catches fire, prompts hours-long road closure on Highway 10
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, promoting the legislation’s benefits at a White...
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving

Latest News

Widespread rain showers on Thursday will transition into snow showers for Friday.
First Alert Weather: Windy, chilly, rainy, and snowy all ahead in the forecast
REGI is asking hunters for leftover deer hearts
REGI calls on hunters for donated deer hearts
Kasey Kenwood (L) and Kardell Days (R)
Second suspect arrested in Stevens Point armed robbery
Brooke Buns is a rabbit who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray.
Pet Project: Meet Brooke Buns