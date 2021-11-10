Easy, comfort meal from Wisconsin Beef Council
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Beef Council share two easy, slow-cook and comforting meals for the fall season.
1. Slow-Cooked Beef Pot Roast Soup with Roasted Vegetables
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Blade Chuck Roast, Boneless (about 3-1/2 pounds)
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 cup Burgundy wine
- 2 cups chopped onions (about 1 inch’)
- 2 cups diced russet (baking) potatoes (about 1 inch)
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no-salt added fire-roasted diced tomatoes
- 1 cup diced green bell pepper (about 1 inch)
- 1 cup diced carrot (about 1 inch)
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano leaves
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
- 2-1/2 cups Roasted Beef Stock
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/4 cup all-puroose flour
- 1/4 cup light dairy sour cream
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 cup thinly sliced cremini mushrooms
- 1/2 cup canned french fried onions
- 2 green onions
2. Slow-Cooked Red Wine Braised Beef Short Ribs with Herbed Polenta Toast
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 pounds beef Chuck Short Ribs Boneless or Bone-In (about 4 x 2-inch pieces)
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 cup dry red wine
- 2 cups diced onions
- 1 cup diced celery
- 1 cup diced carrot
- 4 cups Roasted Beef Stock, divided
- 15 fresh thyme sprigs
- 7 fresh rosemary sprigs
- 3/4 cup instant polenta
- 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh thyme leaves
- 3 green onions, green part only, cut diagonally into 1/8-inch strips
