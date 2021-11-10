Advertisement

Diabetes Awareness Month: Aspirus providing wound care for diabetics

Hospital reminding diabetics to get their feet checked
By Jade Flury
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIS. RAPIDS (WSAW) - In honor of Diabetes Awareness Month, Aspirus Health wound healing experts are reminding people with diabetes to get their feet checked for wounds or ulcers.

Aspirus Riverview diabetes nurses are providing foot and toenail checks for patients with the health condition. The checks are also available for non-diabetics.

“Over 70% of our patients are diabetic wounds. So very common in our community. Extremely common,” said Rob Holcomb, program director for Aspirus Riverview Wound & Hyperbaric Clinic.

1 in 10 adults in Wisconsin has diabetes, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

According to the CDC, 34 million people have diabetes and diabetes-related wounds account for about 65,000 amputations annually.

“So it’s very important to get your feet checked out. They will typically have a lesion or a callus that gets out of control,” said Holcomb.

The toenail care and foot checks are $25 per person. To schedule an appointment, call Aspirus Riverview Diabetes & Nutrition Center at 715-421-7566.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer catches fire near Amherst
Truck hauling ammunition catches fire, prompts hours-long road closure on Highway 10
Festival foods logo
Trig’s locations in Wausau, Weston and Stevens Point to transition to Festival Foods next month
It's the end of the road for people living at a Schofield mobile home park. A judge ruled back...
Eviction day comes for Schofield mobile home park, owner responds
Report: Packers fined $300,000 for COVID protocol violations, Rodgers and Lazard docked $14K
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, promoting the legislation’s benefits at a White...
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving

Latest News

Widespread rain showers on Thursday will transition into snow showers for Friday.
First Alert Weather: Windy, chilly, rainy, and snowy all ahead in the forecast
Aspirus spreads word about need for foot exams for diabetics
Aspirus spreads word about need for foot exams for diabetics
New director of Multicultural Community Center planning for when refugees resettle here
New director of Multicultural Community Center planning for when refugees resettle here
Wisconsin Department of Corrections veterans ceremony, Highground Veterans Memorial Park
Wisconsin DOC honors veteran employees ahead of Veterans Day