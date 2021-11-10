Diabetes Awareness Month: Aspirus providing wound care for diabetics

WIS. RAPIDS (WSAW) - In honor of Diabetes Awareness Month, Aspirus Health wound healing experts are reminding people with diabetes to get their feet checked for wounds or ulcers.

Aspirus Riverview diabetes nurses are providing foot and toenail checks for patients with the health condition. The checks are also available for non-diabetics.

“Over 70% of our patients are diabetic wounds. So very common in our community. Extremely common,” said Rob Holcomb, program director for Aspirus Riverview Wound & Hyperbaric Clinic.

1 in 10 adults in Wisconsin has diabetes, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

According to the CDC, 34 million people have diabetes and diabetes-related wounds account for about 65,000 amputations annually.

“So it’s very important to get your feet checked out. They will typically have a lesion or a callus that gets out of control,” said Holcomb.

The toenail care and foot checks are $25 per person. To schedule an appointment, call Aspirus Riverview Diabetes & Nutrition Center at 715-421-7566.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.