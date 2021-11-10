Advertisement

Crash closes US-10 eastbound near Amherst

lane closed
lane closed(MGN)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lanark, Wis. (WSAW) - All lanes of traffic are closed on U.S. 10 eastbound at County T due to a crash in Portage County.

Crews are on the scene of the crash at County T and County DD, which intersects with Highway 10. That’s about 5 miles east of Amherst.

According to a WisDOT Incident Notification, the closure is expected to last about an hour. The cause of the crash has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passengers sits outside CWA on April 24, 2020. (WSAW photo)
United suspending service from CWA
Arthur Shaw, 48
Suspected meth dealer arrested in Wausau
1 arrested, 1 sought in Stevens Point armed robbery
It's the end of the road for people living at a Schofield mobile home park. A judge ruled back...
Eviction day comes for Schofield mobile home park, owner responds
RIGHT NOW: Crews called to scene of fire at Stevens Point home

Latest News

Technology mandated by Congress for automakers could curb drunk driving
Congress creates new requirements for automakers to prevent drunk driving
Report: Packers fined $300,000 for COVID protocol violations, Rodgers and Lazard docked $14K
Wausau Area Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes new executive director
Wausau Area Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes new executive director
Technology mandated by Congress for automakers could curb drunk driving
Technology mandated by Congress for automakers could curb drunk driving