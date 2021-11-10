Crash closes US-10 eastbound near Amherst

Lanark, Wis. (WSAW) - All lanes of traffic are closed on U.S. 10 eastbound at County T due to a crash in Portage County.

Crews are on the scene of the crash at County T and County DD, which intersects with Highway 10. That’s about 5 miles east of Amherst.

According to a WisDOT Incident Notification, the closure is expected to last about an hour. The cause of the crash has not been released.

