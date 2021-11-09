Wausau School District hears community feedback; passes $1 million staff stipend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District had two meetings Monday night. The first was the second community engagement meeting session to get feedback for the district’s needs and solutions. The second was the board’s monthly meeting.

“We are a people business, 85% of our budget is invested in people who work with kids and families,” Superintendent, Keith Hilts said. Hilts said most of the school’s budget is invested in its teachers. That’s why the district is looking to the community engagement sessions on how to prioritize its needs.

“It ranges the gambit to roofs, and windows, and parking lots and you know just the structural pieces,” Hilts explained. Which some people at the meeting said they want it to be more specific.

“I was hoping that these community learning sessions or input sessions would have information about what are the critical issues and concerns right now, I didn’t hear anything about previous boundary studies, boundaries that have been redrawn, low enrollment on one side of the river and not the other side,” Mary Thao said.

But Hilts said he focuses on two things during the sessions. “One, we don’t leave anybody behind, meaning I don’t want to start talking about things five steps ahead when other people are new to the conversation.” He added the other thing he likes to look at is all the options available.

People at the session said they want to see a clear breakdown of what each building needs and how much it will cost, which Hilts said the district already has from the previous referendum.

“We have all that broken down by building, by project, cost out, now that was a cost from a year ago, and of course there’s inflation and we have different interest rates now, so all those things changed, but we would be prepared to have that conversation.”

People also mentioned they want more transparency from the district if board members decide to go for a referendum in 2022.

Meanwhile, in the school board’s monthly meeting, Hilts proposed a $1 million stipend that would go to every staff member that is employed through the district as of today. “Everybody [is] working hard, and the COVID adds another layer of uncertainty, fear, and frustration...so the reason we even want to do this is everyone stepping up to accept that challenge and do what’s best for students, staff, and their colleagues.

The money would be coming from a combination of the district’s ESSER funds and fund balance. Each staff member will get $100 plus 1.25% of their salary.

The school district is still collecting feedback from the community for its listening sessions. If you want to learn more about the sessions and give input, click here.

For more background on the story, click here.

