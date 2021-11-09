Advertisement

Wausau East students raise money for teacher battling cancer

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A group of Wausau East high school students created a Gofundme page for their Tech Ed teacher battling cancer.

The students started the page on their own. They have raised almost $4,500 in just four days.

One student said that Mr. Jacob Stachovack has done a lot for them.

“It’s kind of giving back,” said Jacob Anderson, Junior at Wausau East.

Stachovack spent most of his time helping students in his classroom until his fight with cancer became his new mission. Despite the intense cancer treatments, he still made it a point to come to class.

When his cancer worsened, a group of students took the initiative to help him out. Jacob Coehler, a junior, came up with the idea.

“I could see that it was kind of bringing him down and just thought that he deserved better,” said Coehler. He said it’s time for students to be there for him.

“He’s kind of that person that I can just go-to for everything that I need,” said Coehler.

Many skeptical students change their minds when they enter his classroom.

“Students that have a very difficult time in other settings seem to just magically have an easy time of it in his classes and we know that’s coming from simply just how much he cares about them,” said Jason Sinz, Associate Principal.

It’s not only the students he’s changed.

“Of all the people that I’ve worked with over the years, believe it or not, you’ve probably taught me the most about being a teacher… and just how to genuinely care for my students,’ said Mark Poppe, Tech Ed Department Chair.

While Mr. Stachovak can’t physically be in the classroom every day anymore due to his treatments, he is on the minds of many.

“We really appreciate all that you do and can’t thank you enough,” said Jacob Anderson, Junior.

If you’d like to contribute click here for the Gofundme page.

