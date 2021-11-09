Wausau-area municipalities welcome new visitors’ bureau executive director

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Municipality officials in central Wisconsin are looking forward to continued partnership with the Wausau-Area Convention and Visitors’ Bureau as they welcome the bureau’s new executive director.

Executive Director Tim White was appointed to the bureau in October. White said once appointed, it was important for him to bridge the gap between local officials and the bureau.

“One of the first things that I did when I started was to meet with all the municipalities in the area to restore trust, transparency, and communication with them,” White explained.

Rothschild Village Administrator Gary Olsen said that meeting was informative for the Village of Rothschild.

“We were very impressed with Mr. White,” Olsen explained. “He seems to have great ideas, so that’s exciting.”

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg announced via Facebook she has plans to rejoin the board for the bureau. Rothschild and Mosinee administrators say they are unsure about rejoining at this point.

“We have worked cooperatively with them since we left the visitors bureau in 2016,” said City Administrator Jeff Gates. “The city’s tourism commission has approved funding for the figure skating event that’s a part of the Badger state games for the last 4 years and we hope to continue doing that as well.”

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism reported the state saw a one-percent increase in tourism spending this year. White said he plans to continue that growth in central Wisconsin.

“One of the things I really want to do with all people who do marketing in the Greater-Wausau area... I want to bring them together and I want to have some fun, brainstorming sessions, where we are sharing ideas and encouraging one another,” White said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.