Trig’s locations in Wausau, Weston and Stevens Point to transition to Festival Foods next month

Festival foods logo(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Trig’s locations in Wausau and Weston will officially become Festival Foods on Dec. 10. The Stevens Point Trig’s location will changeover on Dec. 3.

Trig’s grocery store announced on Oct. 1 it was selling three of its eight locations to Skogen’s Festival Foods. Trig’s will continue to operate grocery stores in Tomahawk, Rhinelander, Minocqua, Eagle River, Manitowish Waters as well as Trig’s Smokehouse and other T.A. Solberg entities.

Festival Foods is a Wisconsin family-owned retailer with 39 supermarkets.

