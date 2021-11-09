Advertisement

St. John’s Homeless Shelter preparing for increase in guests

St. John's has 84 beds available for guests
St. John's has 84 beds available for guests(WBAY)
By Casey Torres
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the temperatures continue to drop, more and more people are looking for a warm place to stay. St. John’s Homeless Shelter is prepared to help its guests get through the winter.

Laverne Ladousier, a guest at the shelter, has been the cook for the two years he’s been staying there.

“Since I’ve been at the shelter, I’ve gotten along with other people and it change me--more positive,” said Ladousier. “Now I’m giving back to help out other that are just coming in the door.”

The shelter has space for 84 guests. Steve Schauer, the Director of Community Engagement, said they’re nearing 70 people per night.

“We haven’t hit January, where it’s 0 or 10 degrees out, so I could imagine our guest count is going to be a little bit higher than what we’ve seen in the past,” said Schauer.

The pandemic only added to the many ways that could lead to homelessness.

An eviction moratorium expired this summer and data from the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) showed eviction filings neared pre-pandemic levels in September.

“That is possible one of the causes of why people do end up being homeless, is that they can’t afford the cost of an apartment right now,” said Schauer.

The DOA has $50 million in federal money left in the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program (WERA). The original amount the state received was $322 million.

In Brown county, the Northeast Wisconsin’s Community Action Program (NEWCAP) still has $1.4 million available from the second round of WERA.

“We have dispersed nearly $10 million already in the county, and we are looking at an additional $3.2 million coming this way,” said Debbie Bushman, with NEWCAP.

People, who were impacted by the pandemic in any way, need to apply to receive assistance.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passengers sits outside CWA on April 24, 2020. (WSAW photo)
United suspending service from CWA
Arthur Shaw, 48
Suspected meth dealer arrested in Wausau
1 arrested, 1 sought in Stevens Point armed robbery
It's the end of the road for people living at a Schofield mobile home park. A judge ruled back...
Eviction day comes for Schofield mobile home park, owner responds
RIGHT NOW: Crews called to scene of fire at Stevens Point home

Latest News

'Mosaic' Launches to Grow Inclusion 11/9/2021
'Mosaic' Launches to Grow Inclusion 11/9/2021
Wausau Fire Department
Wausau Fire Chief seeks help from city
Firefighter Staffing Shortage
Firefighter Staffing Shortage
A new community initiative to help Wausau become more inclusive made its debut on Tuesday. It's...
New initiative launches to increase diversity in Central Wisconsin
lane closed
Cleared: Crash closes US-10 eastbound near Amherst