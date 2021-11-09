Snyder 4-H fundraises for new clubhouse after fire

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Snyder 4-H club in Wisconsin Rapids is working to move forward from a devastating fire that destroyed their clubhouse. They want to raise $50,000 for a new building that will be where the old one stood. The old schoolhouse was more than just a building. It held countless meetings, community gatherings and of course memories. It was built in the late-1800′s and became part of Snyder 4-H in 1948.

“I don’t think I could pick out one particular memory because there was 35-plus years of memory here,” said Marilyn Cournoyer, family involved in Snyder 4-H for more than 35 years.

There it stood until October 15th, 2021. That’s when Cournoyer got a call it was on fire.

“It was very hard that morning to come and see that it was down. That wasn’t what I was expecting to see at all, cause it was a second home I guess. It was just Snyder 4-H and it was going to be here forever,” said Cournoyer.

In the blink of an eye, it was a heaping pile of burnt wood. Club members whose families have been a part of Snyder 4-H for generations told Cournoyer that it’s so devastating to see that that they avoid driving past it.

The shed with the lawnmower and other storage was also destroyed. The fire department managed to save picture books, plaques and trophies with sentimental value inside the clubhouse. They plan to put these things back in their new building, but it won’t be the same.

“This was our home, ya know, we never knew any different,” said Cournoyer.

Cournoyer remained positive and said that the new building will host many more precious memories. The VFW has graciously allowed the club to use their space for meetings until their new space is built. If you’d like to donate their go-fund-me has currently been postponed, but will be up and running shortly. You can look here for the link coming soon.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.