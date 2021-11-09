Advertisement

Snyder 4-H fundraises for new clubhouse after fire

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Snyder 4-H club in Wisconsin Rapids is working to move forward from a devastating fire that destroyed their clubhouse. They want to raise $50,000 for a new building that will be where the old one stood. The old schoolhouse was more than just a building. It held countless meetings, community gatherings and of course memories. It was built in the late-1800′s and became part of Snyder 4-H in 1948.

“I don’t think I could pick out one particular memory because there was 35-plus years of memory here,” said Marilyn Cournoyer, family involved in Snyder 4-H for more than 35 years.

There it stood until October 15th, 2021. That’s when Cournoyer got a call it was on fire.

“It was very hard that morning to come and see that it was down. That wasn’t what I was expecting to see at all, cause it was a second home I guess. It was just Snyder 4-H and it was going to be here forever,” said Cournoyer.

In the blink of an eye, it was a heaping pile of burnt wood. Club members whose families have been a part of Snyder 4-H for generations told Cournoyer that it’s so devastating to see that that they avoid driving past it.

The shed with the lawnmower and other storage was also destroyed. The fire department managed to save picture books, plaques and trophies with sentimental value inside the clubhouse. They plan to put these things back in their new building, but it won’t be the same.

“This was our home, ya know, we never knew any different,” said Cournoyer.

Cournoyer remained positive and said that the new building will host many more precious memories. The VFW has graciously allowed the club to use their space for meetings until their new space is built. If you’d like to donate their go-fund-me has currently been postponed, but will be up and running shortly. You can look here for the link coming soon.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passengers sits outside CWA on April 24, 2020. (WSAW photo)
United suspending service from CWA
Arthur Shaw, 48
Suspected meth dealer arrested in Wausau
1 arrested, 1 sought in Stevens Point armed robbery
RIGHT NOW: Crews called to scene of fire at Stevens Point home
Lincoln County DA: Deputy did not cause death of suspect in fatal pursuit

Latest News

An overnight fire destroyed a home in rural Oxford, on Nov. 8, 2021.
Overnight fire destroys Oxford home
Snyder 4-H Club raising funds to rebuild clubhouse after fire
Snyder 4-H Club raising funds to rebuild clubhouse after fire
Suspected meth dealer arrested in Wausau, faces numerous charges
Suspected meth dealer arrested in Wausau, faces numerous charges
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Corbin Burnes voted finalist for Cy Young Award, Craig Counsell finalist for Manager of the Year