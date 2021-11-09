Many restaurants and businesses to offer discounts and free items to active military and veterans on Veteran’s Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11. Many businesses and retailers are offering deals and discounts to veterans, inactive and active military members.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active service members can select a free meal from an exclusive menu of entrees on Nov. 11.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Active-duty U.S. Military, vets and spouses can get 25% off their entire in-store purchase until Nov. 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Those who have served can get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11. Must show valid proof of service. Dine in and carryout only. Valid on regular fries. One offer per person. Not valid with any other offers.

Chili’s: Veterans and active military members can receive a free veterans day meal from a select menu. Beverages and gratuity are not included.

Denny’s: Denny’s is offering active, inactive and military personnel a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam on Nov. 11. The offer is valid for dine-in only.

Dollar General: From Nov. 11 through Nov. 14, veterans, active duty military and their families can save 20% off.

Dunkin’: Dunkin’ is giving all veterans and active military a free donut of their choice on Nov. 11. The offer is available in-store only, not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App. Limit one per guest while supplies last. No ID required.

Great Clips: Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive a free haircut or free haircut card that can be redeemed from Nov. 12 to Dec. 10. Non-military members who get a haircut on Nov. 11 can pay it forward by giving a free haircut card to an active service member or veteran.

IHOP: Veterans and active duty military members can receive a free red, white and blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Joann: Military service members and eligible family members receive 15% off their total purchase every day. Present proof of military service, past or present, or Military Dependent ID at checkout.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active members of the U.S. military can receive a free lunch combo which includes a 4-slice DEEP!DEEP!™ Dish pizza with Pepperoni and one 20 oz. PEPSI-COLA® product. The offer is available in-store only between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Proof of service must be presented.

Marcus Theatres: Marcus Theatres is offering all active duty and retired military members free popcorn on Nov. 11. Marcus Theatres also offers a military discount to all active and retired Military members who present an official Military ID card at the box office when purchasing a ticket to see a movie for only $7.50 at any time.

Michaels: Present your Military ID card at checkout for 15% off your entire purchase every day. Includes sale items. Some exclusions apply.

Sam’s Club: Qualified active or retired military who join or renew their Sam’s Club membership by Jan. 31, 2022 will receive $10 off their first purchase of $10 or more in the first 60 days. All Club and Plus Memberships or Renewals qualify for the Gift Card, with the member showing proof of military service.

Sports Clips: On Nov. 11, participating Sport Clips locations will provide free haircuts to veterans and active duty service members as well as donate $2 for every haircut service provided on that day to their VFW Sport Clips Help a Hero Scholarship Program.

Starbucks: On Nov. 11, Starbucks is honoring those who have served with a free tall hot brewed coffee and also, for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold that day, Starbucks is donating 25 cents to be divided evenly between Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue to support the mental health of military communities.

Target: Target provides its 10% military discount to all U.S. active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families to use in stores or online between Oct. 31 and Nov. 13.

Texas Roadhouse: On Thursday, Nov. 11, between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Texas Roadhouse will distribute meal vouchers in the parking lot, valid through May 30, 2022. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers. Vouchers can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee.The event is drive-thru only, but vouchers can be redeemed when the restaurant opens for dinner. The restaurant is located at 225400 Rib Mountain Drive in Wausau.

