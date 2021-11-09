Advertisement

Hello, My Name is: Derek, Andrew and Brent Jeske

By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Colby Hornets are Colby Hornets are in the middle of a magical season. At the heart of their success is three triplets, each playing positions different from the others.

First is the blind-side blocker on the offensive line Derek Jeske. Born 30 seconds after Derek is Andrew Jeske, the Marawood Conference Lineman of the Year. Born last, 90 seconds later, Brent Jeske, the quarterback and Marawood Conference Backer of the Year. Dreams that started when they were six years old are becoming reality.

“First grade, probably waking up at like 6 in the morning before swim lessons and going out and training with these two,” Brent said.

From the earliest days of playing sports, the three brothers have made each other better. The point to one thing was the reason.

“Since day one, it’s always been competitive,” Brent said.

Derek Jeske has seen the competitiveness play out on the field and at home.

“Having two other brothers on the football team really brings out the competitor in you. You always want to try to do better than your brothers so you don’t have to hear it at home,” Derek said.

The connection between the triplets is unique, it’s something that goes deeper than being teammates.

“It’s just like a bond. We really enjoy our connection with each other. I doubt many people have what we have with our relationship,” Jeske said.

That bond has helped them lead their team to the cusp of making it to the state title game in Madison, a destination they’ve talked about since youth football.

“Since we were little kids, we’ve always been talking about state, and how we’re going to make it there I’d say. It’s always been a dream of ours to make it to Camp Randall,” Andrew said.

The trio has their team just one win away from making it to Camp Randall and potentially having a chance to raise a gold ball together the last time they take the field as teammates.

“I can’t say it for these two, but there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about the state title. Just being there would be amazing, but obviously, we have our eyes on the state title,” Brent said.

“It would be a great feeling, and a great memory to win state with these two,” Derek added.

Just like his brothers, Andrew imagines it as a dream coming true.

“Going back to what we were talking about as kids growing up. It’s a dream, we’ve worked really hard for this,” Andrew said.

