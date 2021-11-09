Advertisement

Former CIA officer Deb McGrath joins Wisconsin congressional race

Deb McGrath announced her candidacy for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional district on Tuesday, Nov....
Deb McGrath announced her candidacy for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional district on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2021.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former CIA officer and daughter of a former congressman is joining the Democratic primary for a western Wisconsin congressional seat that’s expected to be one of the hardest-fought races in the country next year.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Deb McGrath, from Menomonie, announced her candidacy on Tuesday. She is seeking to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Ron Kind.

Other Democrats already in the race are state Sen. Brad Pfaff, of Onalaska, Eau Claire business owner Rebecca Cooke and U.S. Navy veteran Brett Knudsen. Republican Derrick Van Orden is running for the district again after being narrowly defeated by Kind in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Full article: https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-congress-ron-kind-eau-claire-wisconsin-d1a6ba03c3ae7cf7526d7f3063a9b657

