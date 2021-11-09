Eviction day comes for Schofield mobile home park, owner responds

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the end of the road for people living at a Schofield mobile home park. A judge ruled back in September that everyone needs to be out of ‘Hidden Lakes Estates,’ by Monday, Nov. 8.

“It’s just a sad day, it’s been a long drawn out ordeal,” Schofield President Joan Joss said.

Everyone is facing eviction after the property owner, Sustainable Resources, was denied a license to continue operating the park.

“It’s not the city’s fault, it’s not my fault, it’s not the residents’ fault, it’s the owner’s fault, and he has not made it a good or safe place to be,” Joss said.

Joss is the alderperson that represents the area encompassing the mobile home park. While people are technically supposed to be off the property by Monday, the city is giving some leeway.

Police Chief Clay Schulz went door to door gently reminding people of the eviction. He ensured moving out is on their minds.

“I think he just wants to be a help more than anything rather than vindictive,” Joss said.

Joss said the property has fallen into disrepair and has become a health and safety issue. Sustainable Resources still owns the property, so the city can’t acquire it unless the owner doesn’t pay taxes, or they sell it.

“It could be something very nice and it’s probably going to sit as just a vacant, empty ugly property,” Joss said.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsChannel 7, Sustainable Resources said in a statement, “[We] have complied with the court order to tell residents to leave the property... We are applying to have a city and state operating permit and have invested tens of thousands of dollars in code compliance efforts.”

Schofield isn’t the only city in central Wisconsin that’s been having communication problems with the property owner. Four Seasons Mobile Home Park in Stevens Point is also owned by Sustainable Resources.

“Communication is less consistent than I would like,” Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said.

Wiza said the property has faced several infrastructure problems. They’ve also been issued several water-disconnect notices.

“The hardest part about all of this, especially from my chair is that there are people living there and through no fault of their own, their lives every so often are kind of thrown into turmoil,” said.

If Hidden Lakes Estates is deemed a health and safety issue, the City of Schofield can work with Marathon County to eventually demolish the mobile homes.

