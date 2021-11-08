Advertisement

Waushara County Health Department to host 3 child-vaccine clinics

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waushara County Health Department has organized three vaccine clinics for the newly eligible 5-11 years age group.

The vaccine clinics are from 4-7 p.m. at each of the following dates and locations.

  • Wautoma High School on Wednesday, Nov. 10
  • Tri-County, Plainfield on Tuesday, Nov. 16
  • Wild Rose Elementary on Nov. 17.

Adults may also receive a vaccine or booster dose at the clinics.

