Wausau School District proposes $1M in stipends as a thank you to staff

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Administrators with the Wausau School District have proposed giving $1 million in stipends as a thank you to staff members.

The district says the stipends are a way to recognize staff members for all of the extra work they’re putting in this school year to make sure students continue to receive a high quality eduation during the ongoing pandemic. “Staff continues to go above and beyond every single day to advance student learning, achievement, and success and that does not go unnoticed” said Diana White, Cooridnator of Communications and Marketing for the Wausau School District.

The adminsitration will ask the school board to approve the proposal at Monday night’s regular Board of Education meeting.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.