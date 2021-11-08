Advertisement

Wausau School District proposes $1M in stipends as a thank you to staff

District decides on a mask policy for the upcoming school year.
District decides on a mask policy for the upcoming school year.(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Administrators with the Wausau School District have proposed giving $1 million in stipends as a thank you to staff members.

The district says the stipends are a way to recognize staff members for all of the extra work they’re putting in this school year to make sure students continue to receive a high quality eduation during the ongoing pandemic. “Staff continues to go above and beyond every single day to advance student learning, achievement, and success and that does not go unnoticed” said Diana White, Cooridnator of Communications and Marketing for the Wausau School District.

The adminsitration will ask the school board to approve the proposal at Monday night’s regular Board of Education meeting.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arthur Shaw, 48
Suspected meth dealer arrested in Wausau
A passengers sits outside CWA on April 24, 2020. (WSAW photo)
United suspending service from CWA
Two Wauwatosa officers shot at Radisson Hotel.
Two officers shot at Wauwatosa hotel, suspect in custody
RIGHT NOW: Crews called to scene of fire at Stevens Point home
Mental health care professionals feel the strain of increased demand for services
Prevea Health, Aaron Rodgers end partnership

Latest News

UWSP Volleyball To Face Bethel in NCAA Tournament
Aaron Rodgers
State Farm: Company respects Aaron Rodgers’ right to personal point of view
Lincoln County DA: Deputy did not cause death of suspect in fatal pursuit
1 arrested, 1 sought in Stevens Point armed robbery