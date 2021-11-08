Volunteers fill nearly 1,000 bags with two meals for 1800 people in Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ARDC) for Central Wisconsin is partnering once again with Peyton’s Promise to bring Seniors ‘Snowday Meals.’

“This is phenomenal what you set up to do here,” One volunteer said to Zoey Yang. “Thank you,” Yang replied.

Zoey Yang is a Freshman in High School, and Senior Snowday Meals project is Yang’s Legacy project for Peyton’s Promise.

“I first came up with my girl’s scout troop as a ... project, so it was kind of a group effort of thinking of it,” Yang said.

“My grandma got meals on wheels, so she, you know, on the snow days, wouldn’t get what she needed....it is a big problem, and some people don’t have the food in their cabinets to eat that day...so I thought it would be a really good idea and really beneficial,” she said.

The meals will go to 1,800 different customers in Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon and Wood counties. Each customer will get two meals that will make up for the day(s) there is inclement weather and hot meals from Meals on Wheels cannot make it through the trek.

“As far as nutrition goes, they’re the same, instead they are self-stable meals,” Nutrition Program Director at ADRC-CW, Ronda James said.

Zoey said her legacy project grows bigger and bigger every year.

“It makes me feel amazing, just seeing all the people that show up, and are dedicated to it, just, it makes me feel good and makes me feel you know there’s good in the world...for me to do this, it just makes me feel better as a person...and it kind of just makes me feel like I have a purpose.”

The Wausau County Market and Peyton’s Promise are still accepting donations for the Senior Snowday Meals. The meals will be delivered over the course of the next few weeks.

To learn more about ADRC-CW, click here. To learn more about Peyton’s Promise, click here.

