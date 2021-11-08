Advertisement

UWSP Volleyball To Face Bethel in NCAA Tournament

(WSAW)
By UWSP Athletics
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point volleyball team (26-7) will make a return trip to the NCAA Tournament, the team found out during Monday’s selection show. The Pointers will travel to Wartburg, Iowa for an opening-round match against Bethel.

The Pointers make a second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance after reaching the Sweet 16 in 2019. UWSP will be making its 10th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

This season, the Pointers were led by WIAC Newcomer of the Year Ashley Kopp (Muskego, Wis./Muskego). Kopp enters the NCAA Tournament with 488 kills, second-most in the nation this season. She also posted 16 double-doubles during the year. Kopp is among the top-8 nationally in Points (3rd), total attacks (4th), points per set (8th) and kills per set (8th).

Fellow freshman Grace Michalske (Wausau, Wis./West) picked up All-WIAC honorable mention laurels and is 40th in the country in assists per set. Sydney Mosinski (Nevada, Iowa/Nevada) leads the Pointers with 90 total blocks, a ranking that puts her 60th in the nation.

Senior Emma Peterson (Bloomington, Minn./Thomas Jefferson) was a WIAC All-Defensive team selection and surpassed 1,500 career digs in the regular-season finale. She enters the NCAA Tournament 56th in the country in total digs.

Head coach Lyndsay Kooi has led the Pointers to the NCAA Tournament now in two of her three full seasons. She enters this weekend with a career 72-32 record.

The Pointers faced Bethel twice during the regular season and split the matches.

