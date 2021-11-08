Advertisement

United suspending service from CWA

A passengers sits outside CWA on April 24, 2020. (WSAW photo)
A passengers sits outside CWA on April 24, 2020. (WSAW photo)(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - United Airlines is suspending service from the Central Wisconsin Airport effective January 4, 2022.

CWA Director Brian Grefe told NewsChannel 7 the last day United will fly out of Mosinee is January 3. He also said CWA is one of eight markets affected by United’s decision. It’s unclear right now which other airports are affected.

Grefe said the decision is based on several factors including worker and pilot shortages. He added, “This was part of a national strategy to cut CRJ200 service.”

“While this is terrible news. It presents CWA with an opportunity to refocus. Making American Airlines and Delta Airlines healthy will provide us with a much greater argument to add an additional destination. Also, with the potential lack of competition and strong demand in our market, we will be more attractive to a low-cost carrier.  I plan on exploring all opportunities in the next few weeks and months,” said Grefe.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for updates on-air and online.

