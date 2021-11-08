Advertisement

Suspected meth dealer arrested in Wausau

Arthur Shaw, 48
Arthur Shaw, 48
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 48-year-old man is in the Marathon County jail after he was arrested Thursday during a drug investigation.

Arthur Shaw is facing several charges including possession of methamphetamine.

Shaw’s arrest is the result of a joint investigation by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, Merrill Police Department and the Wausau Police Department.

CWNTF investigators had recently become aware of Shaw’s activities in and around Marathon County, having received information that he was trafficking methamphetamine and threatening people with a gun to support his drug-dealing activities. Investigators tracked Shaw to an address in the 4000 block of Stewart Avenue in Wausau and conducted surveillance.

After several hours, Shaw was spotted exiting the residence and entering a taxi cab. A traffic stop was conducted with the assistance of Wausau Police and Shaw was taken into custody. He was found in possession of over 7 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest.

