Advertisement

RIGHT NOW: Crews called to scene of fire at Stevens Point home

(AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Several area fire departments have been requested to respond to a garage fire that has spread to a home in Stevens Point.

The fire was reported around 8:10 a.m. Monday. The scene is located on the 400 block of 2nd Street North in Stevens Point.

According to dispatch reports, a car fire spread to a garage and a nearby home.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mental health care professionals feel the strain of increased demand for services
Prevea Health, Aaron Rodgers end partnership
Two Wauwatosa officers shot at Radisson Hotel.
Two officers shot at Wauwatosa hotel, suspect in custody
Wausau Winter Farmers Market opens for season at Whitewater Music Hall.
Winter Farmers Market finds new home for 2021-2022 season
Chilling down as the week goes on.
First Alert Weather: Soak up the warm weather while it’s here; big changes on the way
Death Science, an organization that hosted the dissection of a human body for a ticket-buying...
Widow horrified after veteran’s body used in public dissection at Ore. hotel

Latest News

A young child receives a COVID-19 vaccine dose at UW Health.
UW Health testing COVID-19 vaccine on kids 6 mos. to 5 year-old
Darth Vader hot air balloon
Darth Vader hot air balloon confirmed for Taste n Glow Balloon Fest
Empty Bowls Event Is Back
Empty Bowls Event Is Back
VA Expands Benefits For Disability Claims
VA Expands Benefits For Disability Claims