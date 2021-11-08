RIGHT NOW: Crews called to scene of fire at Stevens Point home
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Several area fire departments have been requested to respond to a garage fire that has spread to a home in Stevens Point.
The fire was reported around 8:10 a.m. Monday. The scene is located on the 400 block of 2nd Street North in Stevens Point.
According to dispatch reports, a car fire spread to a garage and a nearby home.
