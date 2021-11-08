Packers offense struggles in Love’s first start, lose to Chiefs 13-7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WSAW) -In Jordan Love’s first career start, the Packers offense struggled to get anything going, and despite a great defensive effort, Green Bay falls to 7-2 on the season with a 13-7 loss.

Love finished 19/34 passing with 190 yards and his first career touchdown pass, a 20-yard toss to Allen Lazard late in the fourth quarter. Overall, he struggled with accuracy and ball placement for most of the game in place of Aaron Rodgers (COVID-19)

Lazard ducks him... and that's Jordan Love's first career TD pass! #GoPackGo



The Chiefs scored the first touchdown of the game on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce on their first drive. That capped off a 15-play, 64-yard possession.

The Packers defense stood tall after the first drive, allowing just two field goals the rest of the game.

The special teams however, was a disaster. Mason Crosby missed one field goal and had another blocked. On one of the Chiefs’ punts late in the half, Amari Rodgers called for a fair catch, let the ball drop, but it hit Malik Taylor as he was falling down. Kansas City recovered the fumble and took possession inside the Green Bay 10-yard line, but the Packers defense forced the Chiefs to kick a field goal.

The Packers return home for a matchup with the Seahawks next Sunday, with the hope that Rodgers can clear COVID protocol on the eve of the game and return despite not practicing all week.

