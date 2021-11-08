Advertisement

Mosinee Fire Department investigating cause of garage fire at apartment complex

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mosinee Fire District is investigating the cause of an early morning fire at an apartment complex garage.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Lotus Street. Investigators said four garage units were on fire, but crews quickly put out the fire.

The Kronenwetter Fire Department, SAFER Fire Department, Riverside Med and Wausau Fire all assisted.

