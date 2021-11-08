Advertisement

Love “Not good enough” in first career start

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the first half of an NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WSAW) -18 months after he was drafted, Jordan Love finally got his first chance as a starting quarterback with a full week to prepare.

It did not go well by and large. He did throw his first career touchdown but struggled with ball placement and accuracy for much of the day. Love didn’t hide how he felt about how he played.

“Obviously not good enough,” Love said. “I think we started off a little slow, I started off a little slow personally. I think we got into a bit of a rhythm later, but obviously it was too late.”

The sophomore’s inexperience really showed when the Chiefs brought the blitz, which they did early and often throughout the game. Love struggled mightily against the heat.

“I think if we would’ve been able to hit one of those plays against the all-out (blitz), we probably wouldn’t have seen it as much,” Love said. “But that’s all it really takes is just hitting one play, and I didn’t do good enough giving those guys a chance.”

Right or wrong, his head coach took the blame for that.

“I thought he did a really good job,” said Matt LaFleur. “I think ultimately it comes down to myself making sure that we have a better plan to handle those pressures. Certainly we did not do that tonight.”

It was a long wait for Love to finally get his first NFL start, and while no one could’ve expected him to replicate Aaron Rodgers production, he does wish it went better.

“Really disappointed,” said Love on his performance. “Obviously, you never know when that opportunity is going to come, and I got it today, and not being able to go win that game, it is very disappointing.”

Love did say that he thinks “it’s only up” from here for him.

Looking ahead to next Sunday against the Seahawks, LaFleur said that if Rodgers clears COVID protocol on Saturday, the earliest day he can return to the team, he will absolutely start against Seattle, even though he won’t practice at all this week.

