Lincoln County DA: Deputy did not cause death of suspect in fatal pursuit

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln County District Attorney Galen Bayne-Allison announced Monday no criminal charges will be filed against a deputy who was attempting to stop a speeding driver who later crashed and died.

Investigators said Deputy Dean Dokken was in pursuit of David Burdick, 27, because he was driving a stolen vehicle. The crash happened on June 2 near County Highway Q and Joe Snow Road. Investigators said Burdick lost control of the vehicle at or in the intersection. The vehicle became airborne and collide with a tree. Burdick was ejected from the vehicle and died of his injuries.

Bayne-Allison said at no point during the pursuit were the vehicle so close that Burdick would have been attempting to avoid a collision.

“Burdick’s choice to continue to operate the vehicle at a high rate of speed was not forced by Dokken’s actions. Burdick’s choice to continue to operate the vehicle at a high rate of speed was Burdick’s own voluntary choice,” said Bayne-Allison in his decision.

Burdick was the only person in the vehicle. No officers were injured as a result of the crash.

