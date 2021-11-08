Empty Bowls campaign will have presence at Winter Farmer’s Market

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors’ Place is getting the final details together for its Empty Bowls campaign to help stock their food pantry. It is their biggest fundraiser of the year, though for the second year in a row a lot of it is being conducted online instead of having the traditional community lunch.

Because they are still taking COVID-19 precautions, they were not able to partner with the Boys and Girls Club for bowl-making like in 2019. Schools are also not as able to be as engaged in years past, but people can still make and donate bowls for the event by going to local pottery shops.

“A lot of them come from the paint-your-own-pottery stores, so the Clay Corner, the Clay House –those places both allow the guest to walk in, pay a fee, paint the bowl, and then the bowl gets donated to this program. And the CVA also participates, so we get a lot of bowls from artists from the CVA, particularly Ron Hay,” said Neighbors’ Place Community Impact Manager Mallory McGivern.

The bowls will be sold at the pottery shops as well as the Center for Visual Arts in Wausau. Each comes with a coupon for a free bowl of soup at one of 17 participating restaurants. The cost is between $15 and $20.

Saturday the 13th and Saturday the 20th the Neighbors’ Place will also have a pop-up booth at the Winter Farmer’s Market at Whitewater Music Hall. They will be there each of the days from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.. They will be selling the bowls, t-shirts, soup cookbooks, and are hoping to have some hot soup as well.

“As the Neighbor’s Place we’re working on a new food pantry model, called Safe and Healthy so really trying to feature healthier foods, healthier options for people, so I do think having a presence at the Winter Farmer’s Market is a great thing too. Maybe we’re bringing people to the market, exposing them to something they might not have known was there,” McGivern said.

