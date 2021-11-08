Advertisement

Democratic Wisconsin lawmaker running for lieutenant governor

State Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, announced plans Monday to run for lieutenant governor.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Democratic Wisconsin lawmaker from suburban Milwaukee is running for lieutenant governor, setting up a primary with a longtime state senator from Milwaukee.

State Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, announced plans Monday to run for lieutenant governor. She will face state Sen. Lena Taylor, who has been in the Senate for 18 years.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will be paired with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as his running mate. The office of lieutenant governor is open after current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes decided to run for U.S. Senate next year.

