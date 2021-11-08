Darth Vader hot air balloon confirmed for Taste n Glow Balloon Fest

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers for the Taste n Glow Balloon Fest announced Monday a hot air balloon from Belgium will be on display this summer for the event.

The balloon, Darth Vader, is from Court-Saint-Etienne, Belgium. It’s the first international balloon for the festival.

The festival is planned for July 8-10. The festival is held west of Wausau on Stettin Drive.

