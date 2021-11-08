Corbin Burnes is a finalist for NL Cy Young

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Corbin Burnes is a finalist for the National League Cy Young Award.

1st in ERA

1st in K/9

1st in FIP

1 no-hitter

2 MLB records



Corbin Burnes' dominant season locked him in as a Cy Young finalist.@Burnes16 | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/8FGcvHdphK — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 8, 2021

Burnes finished with an MLB-best 2.43 ERA, 234 strikeouts and a 0.94 WHIP. Burnes also led the major leagues with 12.6 strikeouts-per-nine innings. The Phillies’ Zack Wheeler and the Dodgers’ Max Scherzer were also finalists.

Burnes would become just the third Brewers pitcher to win the Cy Young award, and first since Pete Vuckovich in 1982.

An all-star in the past two seasons, Burnes was also sixth in the NL Cy Young voting last season. The final results will be announced on MLB Network on Nov. 17 at 5 pm.

