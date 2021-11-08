‘Be Amazing’ gives back to the community at Family Fall Fest

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Hundreds participated in community service projects at Family Fall Fest. Attendees could paint rocks, write kindness notes and make holiday cards. Participants also made tie blankets for veterans for the upcoming honor flight.

“One of the stations is making blankets, lap blankets for the next veterans that will be on the honor flight coming up this spring,” said Cheryl Goetsch, Founder and President of ‘Be Amazing.’

Goetsch’s favorite service station was the tie blankets because she thought it was important to give back to veterans who served for us. The groups’ goal is to have 101 blankets complete for the honor flight.

As I walked around the room and asked kids their favorite projects there was a variety of answers. One girl said she liked the kindness notes. She said she didn’t have anyone in particular in mind to give hers to, instead, she wanted to save it for when she sees someone having a bad day and give it to them.

Grace Evelynsyth said her favorite was the kindness rocks. She drew a silly emoji on hers. She planned to hide it at a park in hopes of another kid finding it.

“I hope that they feel happy and loved... That’s why I hope this will bring a laugh to any kid,” said Evelynsyth.

Kindness filled the room as they completed the activities.

“We really try to instill in these kids how important it is to be kind in your life,” said Goetsch.

Goetsch hoped that people had fun and left feeling like they did something positive for their community.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.