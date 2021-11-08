Advertisement

1 arrested, 1 sought in Stevens Point armed robbery

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department said one person was arrested and the second suspect is still sought after an armed robbery Sunday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., Stevens Point Police Department received a report of an armed robbery that had occurred at an apartment in the 1200 block of NorthPoint Drive. Police said two victims were transported to the Police Department where they were interviewed. It was determined that two suspects had taken numerous electronic items and a vehicle belonging to one of the victims. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun during the incident.

Police began searching for the stolen vehicle. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on it. The suspect driving the vehicle fled from the attempted stop and fled into the city of Milwaukee, where the chase ended. A male suspect was taken into custody and is currently in the Washington County Jail. The second suspect was not in the stolen vehicle.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name.

