Packers trail Chiefs 13-0 at halftime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WSAW) -In Jordan Love’s first career start, the Packers trail the Chiefs 13-0 at halftime.

After the Packers went three-and-out on their first drive, Kansas City drew first blood on a 15-play, 64-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

Love, the 2020-first round pick making his first career start in place of Aaron Rodgers (COVID-19) was tenuous in the half, completing 7 of 13 passes for 92 yards, but struggled with accuracy and ball placement.

The Packers defense stood tall after the first drive, forcing a turnover on downs and two punts.

The special teams however, was a disaster. Mason Crosby missed one field goal and had another blocked. On one of the Chiefs’ punts late in the half, Amari Rodgers called for a fair catch, let the ball drop, but it hit Malik Taylor as he was falling down. Kansas City recovered the fumble and took possession inside the Green Bay 10-yard line, but the Packers defense forced the Chiefs to kick a field goal.

Kansas City closed the half with a field goal after the Packers turned it over on downs.

You can watch the second half on Fox WZAW.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.