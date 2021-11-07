Advertisement

Packers trail Chiefs 13-0 at halftime

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WSAW) -In Jordan Love’s first career start, the Packers trail the Chiefs 13-0 at halftime.

After the Packers went three-and-out on their first drive, Kansas City drew first blood on a 15-play, 64-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

Love, the 2020-first round pick making his first career start in place of Aaron Rodgers (COVID-19) was tenuous in the half, completing 7 of 13 passes for 92 yards, but struggled with accuracy and ball placement.

The Packers defense stood tall after the first drive, forcing a turnover on downs and two punts.

The special teams however, was a disaster. Mason Crosby missed one field goal and had another blocked. On one of the Chiefs’ punts late in the half, Amari Rodgers called for a fair catch, let the ball drop, but it hit Malik Taylor as he was falling down. Kansas City recovered the fumble and took possession inside the Green Bay 10-yard line, but the Packers defense forced the Chiefs to kick a field goal.

Kansas City closed the half with a field goal after the Packers turned it over on downs.

You can watch the second half on Fox WZAW.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Mental health care professionals feel the strain of increased demand for services
Prevea Health, Aaron Rodgers end partnership
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Hit and run investigation
Taylor County authorities still searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Wausau Winter Farmers Market opens for season at Whitewater Music Hall.
Winter Farmers Market finds new home for 2021-2022 season

Latest News

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of...
#21 Wisconsin dominates Rutgers, take Big Ten West lead
The Hilight Zone: Playoffs Level 3 and 8-man state semifinals
Highlight Zone 11/5/2021
Highlight Zone 11/5/2021
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals...
Rodgers makes first public appearance since testing positive for COVID-19, explains vaccination decision