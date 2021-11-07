First Alert Weather: Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The week ahead in North Central Wisconsin will be a transitional one, going from pleasant fall weather to a preview of winter-type conditions. Sunshine mixed with some clouds and rather warm for today. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 60s. That will be a few degrees short of the region highs set last year in the region, but no less a great day to be out and about.

Sun mixed with clouds and pleasant today. (WSAW)

A few passing clouds tonight and relatively mild. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in the typically chillier spots, to the low to mid 40s in most of the rest of the region. Partly sunny on Monday with highs in the mid 60s. A cold front will slide by the region late Monday night into Tuesday morning, which could spark a few scattered showers. Clouds will break for some sunshine on Tuesday. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Wet weather on tap late Wednesday into Wednesday night. (WSAW)

Rain showers on Thursday in the morning, could go to snow showers later in the day. (WSAW)

The next weather maker arrives later Wednesday in the form of low pressure and a cold front. Rain showers are forecast to develop later in the afternoon or early evening. Periods of rain on tap for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As the cold front shifts to the east, rain showers will mix with and change to snow showers. Breezy and chilly on Thursday with highs in the low 40s. Brisk and chilly Friday. Scattered snow showers in Central Wisconsin, while lake effect snow in the north could lead to accumulations. At this time, a First Alert Weather Day is not expected to be needed, but keep in mind, travel conditions could get tricky at times in parts of the Northwoods late in the week. Highs on Friday in the mid 30s.

Snow showers are expected Friday. (WSAW)

Brisk and chilly with snow showers possible Friday. (WSAW)

Next weekend will be staying on the chilly side. A mix of sun and clouds Saturday with lingering snow showers in the north. High in the low 30s. Turning mostly cloudy next Sunday with snow showers possible later in the day. High in the mid 30s.

Getting chilly later this week. (WSAW)

