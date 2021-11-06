Winter Farmers Market finds new home for 2021-2022 season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Winter Farmers Market is back this year and in a new location. It opened for its first day Saturday at Whitewater Music Hall.

“How far do you want your food to travel,” Market manager, Mary Sandrini asked. It’s one question the market thrives off of. “We’ve seen a lot of supply chain issues and stuff like that, and the reality is we’ve got a lot of really great food that is just right around the corner, locally here,” she explained.

Shopping locally and being indoors not only helps the farmers, but also the community. “To have an indoor spot really is able to provide food security for our community that is local healthy and you know you know exactly where it’s coming from,” Sandrini said.

One vendor said the timing is right to buy food locally. “You might notice that there are shortages or higher prices at the grocery store, this is a great time to support local growers so we can build capacity for our local food system, but also the food here is much more affordable than the items in the grocery store,” Owner of Cattail Organic Farm, Kat Becker said.

And, that’s exactly why most of the customers shop at the market. “This just feels a little more lively because it’s harder to find the stuff that is as fresh at the grocery stores,” Nathan Vergin said.

Organizers for the market said strong relationships between farmers and customers are what they strive for. “People should just come on out it’s been a really festive and exciting time, and it’s such a wonderful growing season you should take advantage of the beautiful food we have right now,” Becker said.

The Winter Farmers Market will be every Saturday from November to April at Whitewater Music Hall from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

