Advertisement

Mill bill proposed to keep area mills running

Park Falls mayor visits capitol to discuss Assembly Bill 682
By Jade Flury
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Park Falls Mayor, Michael Bablick visited the capitol on Friday to discuss the two idle central Wisconsin paper mills.

Representative Scott Krug recently introduced the second Mill Bill after the first was vetoed by Governor Evers in July. The new bill would reopen The Park Falls Pulp and Paper Mill and the Verso paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids.

“This is really about, is the industry going to survive in Northern Wisconsin,” said Michael Bablick, mayor of Park Falls.

The Park Falls paper mill has a history of being sold and then reopened. Currently, a liquidator owns the mill and there is a possibility of being auctioned off.

“Unfortunately, it started up in the worst time probably ever in the history of paper markets, being around the time of the pandemic,” said Bablick, “and it will be gone forever if this bill in the assembly and senate don’t go anywhere.”

According to Bablick, the Wisconsin Rapids mill produced 25% of the state’s hardwood. He said area counties have seen millions of dollars less in revenue due to the mill closures.

“There’s going to be probably a lot of bankruptcies moving forward. In a town like a Park Falls with 300 union members that are primary wage earners, in the middle of northern Wisconsin, that’s a very big deal,” said Bablick.

The new bill would loan $15-million to help keep the Park Falls Mill running and provide $1-million to the paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Assembly committee will review the proposal on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Goplin, 38
Antigo man to be charged with mother’s murder
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) says vaccine-or-test mandate is unconstitutional
Wisconsin organization sues Biden administration over OSHA mandate
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals...
Rodgers makes first public appearance since testing positive for COVID-19, explains vaccination decision
Tanaya Day
Alert issued for missing Juneau Co. teen who disappeared nearly a month ago

Latest News

New Mill Bill Could Face Vote Monday 11/5/2021
New Mill Bill Could Face Vote Monday 11/5/2021
Holiday Open House 11/5/2021
Holiday Open House 11/5/2021
First Doses of Vaccine Given to Kids 11/5/2021
First Doses of Vaccine Given to Kids 11/5/2021
Exemptions from Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate 11/5/2021
Exemptions from Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate 11/5/2021