Mill bill proposed to keep area mills running

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Park Falls Mayor, Michael Bablick visited the capitol on Friday to discuss the two idle central Wisconsin paper mills.

Representative Scott Krug recently introduced the second Mill Bill after the first was vetoed by Governor Evers in July. The new bill would reopen The Park Falls Pulp and Paper Mill and the Verso paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids.

“This is really about, is the industry going to survive in Northern Wisconsin,” said Michael Bablick, mayor of Park Falls.

The Park Falls paper mill has a history of being sold and then reopened. Currently, a liquidator owns the mill and there is a possibility of being auctioned off.

“Unfortunately, it started up in the worst time probably ever in the history of paper markets, being around the time of the pandemic,” said Bablick, “and it will be gone forever if this bill in the assembly and senate don’t go anywhere.”

According to Bablick, the Wisconsin Rapids mill produced 25% of the state’s hardwood. He said area counties have seen millions of dollars less in revenue due to the mill closures.

“There’s going to be probably a lot of bankruptcies moving forward. In a town like a Park Falls with 300 union members that are primary wage earners, in the middle of northern Wisconsin, that’s a very big deal,” said Bablick.

The new bill would loan $15-million to help keep the Park Falls Mill running and provide $1-million to the paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Assembly committee will review the proposal on Monday.

