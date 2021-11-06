Advertisement

Merrill celebrates 100 years of motorbuses with historical tour

Tour takes passenger on original trolley route through the city
Passengers received commemorative nickel tokens, which was the price of a ride 100 years ago
Passengers received commemorative nickel tokens, which was the price of a ride 100 years ago(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Transit System and Merrill Historical Society celebrated 100 years of motorbus service in the city Saturday with tours exploring Merrill’s history.

Motorbuses began service in Merrill on Nov. 17, 1921. To mark the centennial anniversary, passengers rode buses on a historical “Nickel Tour”. Riders received commemorative wooden tokens made by the Merrill High School FAB Lab. The tokens signified the cost of a ride 100 years ago, one nickel.

Throughout the ride, narrators pointed out buildings and stops along the route of significance and gave the history of transit in Merrill. Anne Torkelson was one of the narrators on the tour. She enjoyed teaching people something new.

‘I think people no matter how long they’ve lived here learn something new along the tour,” said Torkelson.

The tour actually ran along the original trolley line. Trolleys began in Merrill in 1890 before they gave way to motorbuses in 1921.

“We go from the beginning where the trolley cars started all the way over to the west side and back and come back to the historical society,” said Torkelson.

Stories are told about the route and those who rode it, including a beloved dog named Jack. Jack rode the line every day to see a girl dog on the other side of town. He’s now been memorialized on a mural at one of the stops. The story is a favorite of Merrill’s Transit Administrator Brad Brummond.

“It’s the most interesting thing I’ve learned from this,” said Brummond. “I encourage other people to come out and learn for themselves.”

Rides lasted about 30 minutes. Upon arriving back at the historical society, passengers were treated to snacks and could further explore the building.

“There’s a lot of things to do in Merrill other than what you see,” said Brummond. “So do your history and come on out and enjoy Merrill.”

For more information about the Merrill Historical Society, visit here.

