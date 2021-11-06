Advertisement

The Hilight Zone: Playoffs Level 3 and 8-man state semifinals

By Matt Infield and Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Chaos reigned over Level 3 of the 11-man playoffs and a state semifinal game in 8-man football. Wittenberg Birnamwood upsets Amherst 29-28 in Division 5 courtesy of a two-point conversion with just over a minute left.

In an 8-man semifinal game, Newman Catholic hangs on to win by that same score after they stop a Gilman two-point try in the final minute.

In the least dramatic game of the night, top-seeded Colby took care of business in a Division 6 matchup with Marawood Conference rival Auburndale 45-19.

