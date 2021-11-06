First Alert Weather: The last hurrah of warm weather for the year?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have reached the first weekend of November, which is notable for a couple of reasons. The first, typically beyond this point, there is no turning back from the inevitable, that being the onslaught of winter-type weather in the near future. Secondly, this is the weekend on the calendar that the clocks get switched back to standard time. An extra hour of sleep tonight, but earlier sunset, prior to 5 PM in the months ahead.

Make the most of this delightful weather this weekend. A good deal of sunshine and warm this afternoon as highs rise into the upper 50s to around 60. A few clouds tonight and quiet with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunshine mixed with passing clouds on Sunday, even warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. The record high for Sunday was set last year, which is 71°, and that will not be challenged this go around.

The dry and rather warm weather hangs in for Monday with highs in the mid 60s. Rain showers return to the area on Tuesday as a wave of low pressure is forecast to track across southern Wisconsin. A cooler day with highs in the low 50s. Considerable cloudiness Wednesday with a slight chance of showers. High in the mid to upper 40s. The next rounds of rain are on tap for Veterans Day on Thursday as low pressure and a cold front work toward the Badger State. You will want to have the umbrella and rain jacket handy on Thursday with highs only in the mid 50s. On the backside of low pressure, northwest winds will usher in chiller air for Friday with a risk of scattered rain or snow showers. Highs will struggle to make it back to around 40 during the afternoon hours.

